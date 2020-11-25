Plastic Waste Management Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Plastic Waste Management Summary:

Plastic waste management is a collective term for various approaches and strategies used to recycle plastic materials that would otherwise be dumped into landfills, or bodies of water, or otherwise contaminate the environment. The idea behind this type of waste management is to utilize those discarded materials to manufacture new plastic products without the need to actually generate additional plastic materials. Doing so can help lower production costs as well as protect the environment.

Scope of the Report:

The demand of plastics is huge and every year thousands of tones plastics is made, in turn much plastic waste would be generated and needs to be dealt with. Plastic Waste Management is aimed to reasonably deal with the plastic waste in order to protect the environment and save resources. Plastic Waste Management can help reduce the manufacturing cost of companies by recycling the materials. The treatment methods include landfill, recycle and incineration. Landfill is the main method adopted and about 44773 K MT was treated by landfill in 2016.

Plastic Waste Management companies include Veolia Environnement, Suez Environnement, Waste Management, Republic Services, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, ADS Waste Holdings, Progressive Waste Solutions and Covanta Holding. Veolia Environnement owns the biggest plastic waste treatment capacity and in 2016 Veolia Environnement dealt 1333 K MT plastic waste.

In future, for one hand the resources will be more and more valuable and the environment protection will be paid more attention on for another hand due to its unique characteristics plastics will be still well received and lots of waste will be made. So plastic waste management will be the important method to connect the environment protection and resource saving.

The worldwide market for Plastic Waste Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.3% over the next five years, will reach 34900 million US$ in 2024, from 27100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Plastic Waste Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Major Players playing dynamic role in Plastic Waste Management Market:

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics