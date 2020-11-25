Categories
Polycarbonate Sheet Market Report: Top Companies, In-Depth Market Analysis and With Inputs from Industry Experts Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Polycarbonate Sheet

As per the new research of Global Polycarbonate Sheet Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of the Report:

  • In 2016, the global Polycarbonate Sheet consumption market is led by Europe and Europe is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 38.12% of global consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet.
  • Polycarbonate Sheet downstream is wide and recently Polycarbonate Sheet has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Construction Material, Automotive, Industry, Electrical & Electronics and others. Globally, the Polycarbonate Sheet market is mainly driven by growing demand for Construction Material. Construction Material accounts for nearly 45.76% of total downstream consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet in global. Polycarbonate Sheet can be mainly divided into Multi-Wall Sheets, Corrugated Sheets and Solid Sheets which Multi-Wall Sheets captures about 64.50% of Polycarbonate Sheet market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from Europe are the major leaders in the international market of Polycarbonate Sheet.
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polycarbonate Sheet consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Polycarbonate Sheet is estimated to be 602.7 K MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Polycarbonate Sheet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Polycarbonate Sheet in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Polycarbonate Sheet Market

    Polycarbonate Sheet Introduction:

    Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering are strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent. They are easily worked, molded, and thermoformed.The main production process of polycarbonate sheet is extrusion.

    Top key players in Global Polycarbonate Sheet market 2019 are:

  • Sabic
  • Covestro
  • Palram Industries
  • UG-Plast
  • Plazit Polygal
  • Gallina
  • Koscon Industrial
  • Brett Martin
  • Carboglass
  • SafPlast
  • Arla Plast AB
  • Giplast
  • DS Smith
  • Isik Plastik
  • Aoci Decoration Material
  • Jiasida Sunsheet
  • Quinn

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Multi-Wall Sheets
  • Corrugated Sheets
  • Solid Sheets

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Construction Material
  • Automotive
  • Industry
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

