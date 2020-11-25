Categories
Polyester Fiber Market Status 2020 | New Report with Key Companies, Benefit Strategies, Growth Factors By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Polyester Fiber

Global Polyester Fiber Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Polyester Fiber Summary:

Polyester fibers, the synthetic fibers, are long chain polymers derived from coal, air, water, and petroleum. They are formed through chemical reaction between an acid and alcohol.

Scope of Polyester Fiber Report:

  • In addition, the production regions of polyester fiber are mainly located in US, EU, India and China. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 68.84%% volume market share in 2015.
  • As for the region consumption, the China remained the largest market for polyester fiber in the world, with 64.55% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include US and Europe, which account for 6.11% and 6.97% respectively. For the various types of polyester fiber, gummy bear breast implants are growing in popularity in the United States, which was hold 23.56% market share approximately.
  • Polyester fibers are used in a wide range of applications such as carpets, rugs, fiberfill, and nonwoven fabrics. Polyester fibers are also used in industrial applications, home textiles and apparel. Other applications of polyester fibers include industrial, home textiles and apparels. Apparel industry was the largest filed, which was esteemed to hold 41.05% market share in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Polyester Fiber is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Polyester Fiber Market:

  • Tongkun Group
  • Reliance
  • Zhejiang Hengyi Group
  • Shenghong
  • Xin Feng Ming Group
  • Hengli Group
  • Billion Industrial
  • Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
  • Nanya
  • Rongsheng PetroChemical
  • Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
  • Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber
  • Far Eastern New Century
  • DAK Americas
  • Advansa
  • Lealea Group
  • Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company
  • Wellman.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)
  • Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY)

    Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Apparel
  • Industrial and Consumer Textiles
  • Household and Institutional Textiles
  • Carpets and Rugs

    Detailed TOC of Global Polyester Fiber Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Polyester Fiber Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyester Fiber

    1.2 Classification of Polyester Fiber by Types

    1.2.1 Global Polyester Fiber Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Polyester Fiber Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Polyester Fiber Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Polyester Fiber Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Polyester Fiber Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Polyester Fiber Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Polyester Fiber Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Polyester Fiber Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Polyester Fiber Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Polyester Fiber Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Polyester Fiber Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Polyester Fiber (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Polyester Fiber Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Polyester Fiber Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Polyester Fiber Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Polyester Fiber Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Polyester Fiber Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Polyester Fiber Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Polyester Fiber Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Polyester Fiber Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Polyester Fiber Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Polyester Fiber Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Polyester Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Polyester Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Polyester Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Polyester Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Polyester Fiber Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

