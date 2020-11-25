Polyester Fiber Market Status 2020 | New Report with Key Companies, Benefit Strategies, Growth Factors By 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Polyester Fiber Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Polyester Fiber Summary:

Polyester fibers, the synthetic fibers, are long chain polymers derived from coal, air, water, and petroleum. They are formed through chemical reaction between an acid and alcohol.

Scope of Polyester Fiber Report:

In addition, the production regions of polyester fiber are mainly located in US, EU, India and China. China was the leader production regions, which achieved about 68.84%% volume market share in 2015.

As for the region consumption, the China remained the largest market for polyester fiber in the world, with 64.55% market share consumption in 2015. Other major consuming regions include US and Europe, which account for 6.11% and 6.97% respectively. For the various types of polyester fiber, gummy bear breast implants are growing in popularity in the United States, which was hold 23.56% market share approximately.

Polyester fibers are used in a wide range of applications such as carpets, rugs, fiberfill, and nonwoven fabrics. Polyester fibers are also used in industrial applications, home textiles and apparel. Other applications of polyester fibers include industrial, home textiles and apparels. Apparel industry was the largest filed, which was esteemed to hold 41.05% market share in 2015.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Polyester Fiber Market Major Players playing dynamic role in Polyester Fiber Market:

Tongkun Group

Reliance

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Shenghong

Xin Feng Ming Group

Hengli Group

Billion Industrial

Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group

Nanya

Rongsheng PetroChemical

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre

Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber

Far Eastern New Century

DAK Americas

Advansa

Lealea Group

Petrovietnam Petrochemical and Textile Fiber Joint Stock Company

Wellman. Segmentation Analysis: Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Type, covers:

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)

Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) Polyester Fiber Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Apparel

Industrial and Consumer Textiles

Household and Institutional Textiles