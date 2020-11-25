Categories
All News

Portable Stove Market Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Portable Stove

Global Portable Stove Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Get a Sample Copy of the Reporthttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13836749

Portable Stove Summary:

Portable stove is a cooking stove specially designed to be portable and lightweight, used in camping, picnicking, backpacking, or other use in remote locations where an easily transportable means of cooking or heating is needed.

Scope of Portable Stove Report:

  • In global market, the production of Portable Stove increases from 12512 K Units in 2012 to 18144 K Units in 2016, at a CAGR of 9.74%. In 2016, the global Portable Stove market is led by China, capturing about 26.30% of global Portable Stove production. USA is the second-largest region-wise market with 22.14% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Portable Stove are concentrated in Coleman, Primus, Iwatani, Maxsum, Camp Chef, Jinyu, Suntouch, Jetboil, MalloMe, Masterbuilt, Stansport. Maxsum is the world leader, holding 10.28% production market share in 2016.USA was the largest regional market for Portable Stove, with Consumption exceeding 4767 K Units in 2016. It is further expected to grow due to more and more camping enthusiast. In addition, Europe is also expected to witness fast growth, at an estimated CAGR of 8.93% from 2012 to 2016.In application, Portable Stove downstream is wide and recently Portable Stove has acquired increasing significance in various fields of home appliance, outdoor appliance and others. Globally, the Portable Stove market is mainly driven by growing demand for outdoor appliance which accounts for nearly 80.75% of total downstream consumption of Portable Stove in global.
  • In the future, global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Portable Stove production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the production of Portable Stove is estimated to be 32515 K Units.The worldwide market for Portable Stove is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% over the next five years, will reach 1010 million US$ in 2024, from 580 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Portable Stove Market

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Portable Stove Market:

  • Coleman
  • Primus
  • Iwatani
  • Maxsum
  • Camp Chef
  • Jinyu
  • Suntouch
  • Jetboil
  • MalloMe
  • Masterbuilt
  • Stansport.

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Portable Stove Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Single-burner Stove
  • Multi-burner Stove

    Portable Stove Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Home Appliance
  • Outdoor Appliance
  • Others

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13836749

    Detailed TOC of Global Portable Stove Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Portable Stove Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Stove

    1.2 Classification of Portable Stove by Types

    1.2.1 Global Portable Stove Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Portable Stove Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Portable Stove Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Portable Stove Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Portable Stove Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Portable Stove Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Portable Stove Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Portable Stove Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Portable Stove Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Portable Stove Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Portable Stove Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Portable Stove (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Portable Stove Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Portable Stove Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Portable Stove Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Portable Stove Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Portable Stove Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Portable Stove Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Portable Stove Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Portable Stove Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Portable Stove Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Portable Stove Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Portable Stove Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Portable Stove Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Portable Stove Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Portable Stove Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Portable Stove Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for a Single-User License)https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13836749

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email ID: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Orthodontic Instruments Market Size 2020 Top Leading Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

    Medium Power Relay Market Size Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2025

    Oocyte Aspiration Pumps Market Size 2020 Top Leading Companies, Consumption, Drivers, Trends, Forces Analysis, Revenue, Challenges and Global Forecast 2026

    Rf Spectrum Analyzer Market Report with Analysis of Covid-19 Includes Timely Industry Economic Revitalization Plan, Industry Share, Size and Revenue 2020

    Global Combined of Both Hydropower and Thermal Power Market Size 2020 to 2025 Report Includes Brief Analysis by Regions, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share

    Coconut Flavors Market Size 2020 Global Share, Business Growth, Trend, Segmentation, Top Key Players Analysis Industry, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

    Electron Beam Physical Vapor Deposition (EBPVD) Coating Market Research 2020: Competitive Landscape and Development Model in Different Regions of The World

    Automobile Carpet Market Size and Share 2020 to 2025 Market Segmentationby Product Type Level, Industry Level, Analysis of COVID-19 Impact

    Hardware Toolboxes Market Analysis of Consumption, Revenue, Market Share and Growth Rate, Historic and Forecast 2020 to 2025

    Automotive Speed Encoder Market Share, Size Report 2020 to 2025 Future Trends and Industry Growth Research Report by Industry Research Co