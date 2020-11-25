Categories
Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Report 2020: Evaluation by Region, Competitive Strategies, Manufacturers, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Global Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Summary:

Portable Ultrasound Equipment refers to the device use the ultrasound technology, which is a kind of medical ultrasound devices with portable superiority comparing with general big ultrasound devices in the hospital.

Scope of the Report:

  • Portable Ultrasound Equipment are often moved from one procedure area to another. This system enables clinicians to provide patient care in a wide range of clinical environments. At present, Portable Ultrasound Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level in the foreign technology. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature technology, strong R & D capability, technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with chinaâ€™s companies. The manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Portable Ultrasound Equipment production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increasing.
  • Chinese Portable Ultrasound Equipment industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved. Currently, China has become the international Portable Ultrasound Equipment large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, can only produce some low-end and middle end products. However, China companies are continuing to develop new technology, Portable Ultrasound Equipment is a chance to run after their abroad competitors, although very hard.
  • With the development of the technology, lots of companies enter into this industry. Ultrasound devices can be as bigger as peopleâ€™s palm, very convenient for the usual customers. Portable Ultrasound Equipment not only can be used for the general hospital, also can be used in battleground and other places for its portable superiority. We may use it in the home, certainly some companies is trying to put it into applications, we only need a probe and a smart phone or tablet PC in the home. But it is very difficult to recognize the scanning spectra for the non-professionals. So Portable Ultrasound Equipment industry has a hopeful future, but it needs a long time to cultivate the consumption custom for the general customers.
  • The worldwide market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.4% over the next five years, will reach 8140 million US$ in 2024, from 6900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market:

  • GE
  • Philips
  • Siemens
  • Fujifilm
  • Toshiba
  • Samsung
  • Hitachi
  • Mindray Medical
  • Boston Scientific
  • BenQ Medical
  • Chison
  • Ecare
  • Esaote
  • Telemed
  • Zoncare
  • MedGyn

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Cart-/Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment
  • Handheld Ultrasound Equipment

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Home Care

