Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market Influencing Factors, Analysis, Industrial Cost, Application and Specification, Price and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles

Global Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume.

Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Summary:

To control the flow of energy, the switching electronic circuits are used. These switching electronic circuits are called power electronics. Power electronics are also considered for the conversion of electric power. Such conversions are performed by semiconductor devices like diodes, transistors and thyristors etc. Power electronics devices have several advantages including optimum forward and reverse backing capabilities, simplified circuits, compact designs etc. Moreover, power electronics find its applications in connection of renewable energy resources to power grids, transportation in electric trains, motor drives and lighting. The major use of power electronics devices is heat sinking as well as soft starting of equipment deploying power electronic devices. This report only covers electric vehicles segment.

Scope of the Report:

  • The Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles industry is relatively concentrated, and high-end products mainly come from Europe and Japan.
  • The global Revenue of Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is about 3900 M USD, the biggest production regions is in Europe, China is the largest production growth rate region; The largest consumption region is also the Europe, China has largest consumption growth rate.
  • From the initial, the R & D costs is very high, so the gross margin is minus, in a very long period of time, they are in a loss of state, the price is very high than the similar performance, the average price depends on the product type structure;
  • The worldwide market for Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 5650 million US$ in 2024, from 4110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Power Electronics for Electric Vehicles Market:

  • Infineon Technologies
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Fuji Electric
  • SEMIKRON
  • ON Semiconductor
  • Renesas Electronics
  • Vishay Intertechnology
  • Texas Instruments
  • Toshiba
  • Stmicroelectronics
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Microsemi Corporation

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Power IC
  • Power Module
  • Power Discrete

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • HEV
  • EV
  • PHEV

