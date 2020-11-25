Categories
Riflescope Market Size, Forthcoming Developments, Business Opportunities, Market Upside and Future Investments

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Riflescope

The New Report Titled: – Global Riflescope Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Riflescope market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Riflescope:

Riflescope, also known as optical sight, is has unique features which provide a positive and repeatable return to your zero from any elevation adjustment. It is widely used for hunting, shooting sports, armed forces, etc.

Major manufactures of Riflescope Industry:

  • Bushnell
  • Leupold
  • Burris
  • Nikon
  • Schmidt-Bender
  • WALTHER
  • Hawke Optics
  • Nightforce
  • BSA
  • Hensoldt
  • Vortex Optics
  • Barska
  • Aimpoint
  • LEAPERS
  • Tasco
  • Swarovski
  • Weaveroptics
  • Meopta
  • Gamo
  • Millett
  • Zeiss
  • Sightron
  • Simmons
  • Sightmark
  • Norinco Group
  • SAM ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS
  • Nantong Universal Optical Instrument
  • Ntans
  • Holosun
  • SIG.

    Riflescope Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Telescopic Sight
  • Collimating Optical Sight
  • Reflex Sight

    Riflescope Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Hunting
  • Shooting Sports
  • Armed Forces

    Scope of Riflescope Report:

  • In 2016, the world sales volume of riflescope reached to 9099 K Units. Globally, riflescope producers are concentrated in USA, Japan and Germany. Leading players in riflescope industry are Bushnell, Leupold, Burris, Nikon and Schmidt-Bender.Riflescope is a fragmented industry with a variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies. The top three producers account for 18.36% of the market in terms of revenue. Most companies involved in this industry are professional manufacturers of riflescope and binocular with no other major products, while some players are well known lens producers that supply high-quality products, such as Nikon and Zeiss. The riflescope is driven by several factors, among which the most crucial ones are hunting, shooting sports and armed forces. Hunting is the major application of riflescope, which accounted for 24.4%. of world riflescope consumption in 2016 in terms of volume. Shooting sports and hunting have emerging to be a fast-growing market of riflescope in developed countries. The worldwide market for Riflescope is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.3% over the next five years, will reach 5490 million US$ in 2024, from 3800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    Detailed TOC of Global Riflescope Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Riflescope Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Riflescope

    1.2 Classification of Riflescope by Types

    1.2.1 Global Riflescope Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Riflescope Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Riflescope Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Riflescope Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Riflescope Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Riflescope Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Riflescope Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Riflescope Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Riflescope Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Riflescope Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Riflescope Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Riflescope (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Riflescope Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Riflescope Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Riflescope Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Riflescope Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Riflescope Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Riflescope Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Riflescope Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Riflescope Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Riflescope Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Riflescope Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Riflescope Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Riflescope Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Riflescope Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Riflescope Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Riflescope Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

