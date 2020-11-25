Sea Water Nasal Spray Market Report 2020 | Analysing Drivers, Opportunities and Industry Future Trends 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Sea Water Nasal Spray Summary:

Sea Water Nasal Spray is collection of sea water. Sea Water Nasal Spray is suitable for infants, children and adults for the daily cleaning of the nasal cavity, and it can provide protection for nasal mucosa against allergens, dry air, and pollutants.

Scope of Sea Water Nasal Spray Report:

The classification of Sea Water Nasal Spray includes Isotonic Sea Water Nasal Spray, Hypertonic Sea Water Nasal Spray, and the proportion of Isotonic Sea Water Nasal Spray in 2017 is about 64%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Sea Water Nasal Spray is widely used for Infants, Children and Adults. The most proportion of Sea Water Nasal Spray is used for Children and Adults, and the consumption proportion is about 83.9% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place in EMEA, with a consumption market share nearly 92% in 2017. Following Europe, Middle East is the second largest consumption market in EMEA with the consumption market share of 4.77%.

The worldwide market for Sea Water Nasal Spray is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.6% over the next five years, will reach 270 million US$ in 2024, from 180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

Sterimar

LABORATOIRE DE LA MER

Gerolymatos InternationaL

Humer (Laboratoire URGO)

Gifrer

GSK

Nacur Healthcare

LABORATOIRES GILBERT. Segmentation Analysis: Sea Water Nasal Spray Market Segment by Type, covers:

Isotonic Sea Water Nasal Spray

Hypertonic Sea Water Nasal Spray Sea Water Nasal Spray Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

For Infants