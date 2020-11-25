Single Board Computer (SBC) Market Report: Competitors and Their Respective Market Share, R&D Status and Future Prospects 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Single Board Computer (SBC) Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Single Board Computer (SBC) Summary:

A single-board computer (SBC) is any complete computer that is built on a single circuit board and contains functional computer components including the microprocessor, input/output (I/O) and memory. SBC computers typically provide a fanless, low-power computing solution and a low profile architecture.

The size of an SBC can vary from about the size of a credit card to that of a video game console. They are often incorporated into larger devices such as automatic teller machines, industrial and medical equipment, or robotic devices. Since the mid 2000s, inexpensive single board computers have been used by educators and hobbyists.

Unlike a desktop personal computer, single board computers often did not rely on expansion slots for peripheral functions or expansion. Some single-board computers are made to plug into a backplane for system expansion. Single board computers have been built using a wide range of microprocessors. Simple designs, such as built by computer hobbyists, often use static RAM and low-cost 8 or 16 bit processors. Other types, such as blade servers, include all the memory and processor performance of a server computer in a compact space-saving format.

Scope of the Report:

Within the next few years, the majority of SBCs are expected to be equipped with ARM architecture CPUs as more and more multicore processors are being introduced nowadays on portable devices.

Accodingly, as SBCs is going to be more massively manufactured, the cost of SBC applications will be migrated to the user terminal due to specialized functionalities of many embedded application classes. As the ARM boards go chipper, disposable SBCs will soon be seen on the market.

X86 products are still highly competitive and non-replaceable among industries that need better efficiency and accuracy. And it is likely to eliminate Power architecture SBCs from the market in a decade unless they are still no safer than the Power architecture SBCs.

The worldwide market for Single Board Computer (SBC) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 2400 million US$ in 2024, from 2060 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study. Major Players playing dynamic role in Single Board Computer (SBC) Market:

Advantech

Abaco

Emerson Electric

Curtiss-Wright

AAEON

IEI Integration Corp

Trenton Systems

Kontron

Raspberry pi

Portwell

Eurotech

Axiomtek

Arbor Solution

Texas Instruments

EVOC GROUP

Lemaker

Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

x86

ARM

Power

Others Market Segment by Applications:

Industrial Automation

Transportation & Harbor

Network Appliance

Entertainment & Public service

Energy & Utilities

Data Centers

Military & Aerospace

Education & Development