Specialty Insurance Market Report Presents an Overall Analysis, Development Trends, Driving Forces, Opportunities and Future Potential 2024

"Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Specialty Insurance

Global Specialty Insurance Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Specialty Insurance Summary:

There is no standard definition for specialty insurance, in this report, specialty insurance includes high-hazard insurance, non-standard general insurance, niche market segments, bespoke underwriting, and excess and surplus lines insurance.

Scope of the Report:

  • The leading manufactures mainly are UnitedHealthcare, AXA, Allianz, AIG, Tokio Marine and ACE&Chubb. UnitedHealthcare is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 5.63% in 2016. The next is AXA and Allianz.
  • There are mainly two type product of specialty insurance market: Life Insurance and Property Insurance. Property Insurance accounts the largest proportion.
  • Geographically, the global specialty insurance has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, India and other. The North America held the largest share in the global specialty insurance market, its revenue of global market exceeds 58.88% in 2016. The next is Europe and Japan. China and India have being the most populous country has fast growing specialty insurance market.
  • The global Specialty Insurance market is valued at 220 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 290 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Specialty Insurance.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Specialty Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Specialty Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Specialty Insurance Market:

  • UnitedHealthcare
  • AXA
  • Allianz
  • AIG
  • Tokio Marine
  • ACE&Chubb
  • China Life
  • XL Group
  • Argo Group
  • PICC
  • Munich Re
  • Hanover Insurance
  • Nationwide
  • CPIC
  • Assurant
  • Sompo Japan Nipponkoa
  • Zurich
  • Hudson
  • Ironshore
  • Hiscox
  • Manulife
  • RenaissanceRe Holdings
  • Mapfre
  • Selective Insurance

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Life Insurance
  • Property Insurance

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Commercial
  • Personal

