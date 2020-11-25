Categories
Surveillance Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Surveillance

The New Report Titled: – Global Surveillance Market 2020 By Company, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024; which mainly studies the size, recent trends and growth status of the Surveillance market, as well as share opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive background.

About Surveillance:

This report focuses on surveillance system used for residential, commercial and Public & Government Infrastructure.In the report, the surveillance market refers to the video surveillance market. The video surveillance market includes hardware segment, Software and Service segment.The hardware comprised of cameras, recorders, storage, encoders and monitors.Software and Service segment includes Video Analytics, Video Management Systems, VSaaS Service and Installation & Maintenance Service etc.

Major manufactures of Surveillance Industry:

  • Hikvision
  • Dahua Technology
  • Axis Communications AB
  • Panasonic
  • Honeywell Security
  • Hanwha
  • United Technologies
  • Tyco
  • Bosch Security Systems
  • Pelco
  • Huawei Technologies
  • Siemens AG
  • Avigilon Corporation
  • Uniview
  • Flir Systems
  • Inc

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Camera
  • Other Hardware
  • Software &Services

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use
  • Public & Government Infrastructure

    Scope of the Report:

  • Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG, Avigilon Corporation, Uniview, Flir Systems, Inc and so on. The revenue of Surveillance is about 22308 Million USD in 2016.
  • China is the largest consumption region of Surveillance, with a consumption market share nearly 38.30% in 2016. The second place is North America; following China with the consumption market share over 20.68% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Surveillance.
  • Surveillance used in industry including Residential Use, Commercial Use and Public & Government Infrastructure. Report data showed that 13.60% of the Surveillance market demand in Residential Use, 36.56% in Commercial Use, and 49.84% in Public & Government Infrastructure in 2016.
  • The worldwide market for Surveillance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 55000 million US$ in 2024, from 28000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Surveillance in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Detailed TOC of Global Surveillance Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Surveillance Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Surveillance

    1.2 Classification of Surveillance by Types

    1.2.1 Global Surveillance Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Surveillance Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Surveillance Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Surveillance Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Surveillance Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Surveillance Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Surveillance Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Surveillance (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Surveillance Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Surveillance Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Surveillance Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Surveillance Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Surveillance Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Surveillance Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Surveillance Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Surveillance Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Surveillance Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

