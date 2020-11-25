Surveillance Market: Overview and Scope, Comparison by Application, Market by Region Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

About Surveillance:

This report focuses on surveillance system used for residential, commercial and Public & Government Infrastructure.In the report, the surveillance market refers to the video surveillance market. The video surveillance market includes hardware segment, Software and Service segment.The hardware comprised of cameras, recorders, storage, encoders and monitors.Software and Service segment includes Video Analytics, Video Management Systems, VSaaS Service and Installation & Maintenance Service etc.

Major manufactures of Surveillance Industry:

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Axis Communications AB

Panasonic

Honeywell Security

Hanwha

United Technologies

Tyco

Bosch Security Systems

Pelco

Huawei Technologies

Siemens AG

Avigilon Corporation

Uniview

Flir Systems

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Camera

Other Hardware

Software &Services Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

Public & Government Infrastructure Scope of the Report:

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Tyco, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG, Avigilon Corporation, Uniview, Flir Systems, Inc and so on. The revenue of Surveillance is about 22308 Million USD in 2016.

China is the largest consumption region of Surveillance, with a consumption market share nearly 38.30% in 2016. The second place is North America; following China with the consumption market share over 20.68% in 2016. Europe is another important consumption market of Surveillance.

Surveillance used in industry including Residential Use, Commercial Use and Public & Government Infrastructure. Report data showed that 13.60% of the Surveillance market demand in Residential Use, 36.56% in Commercial Use, and 49.84% in Public & Government Infrastructure in 2016.

The worldwide market for Surveillance is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.9% over the next five years, will reach 55000 million US$ in 2024, from 28000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.