Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Report- Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2024)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide

Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Summary:

Ultra-fine Aluminum Hydroxide (ATH) is a kind of aluminum hydroxide and it has many unique properties of resistance to high temperature, wear resistance, corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity. It is mainly used as flame retardants and fillers in thermosetting plastics and liquid dispersions.

Scope of the Report:

  • Europe is the dominate producer of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide, the production is 190066 MT in 2015, according for about 39.73% of the total amount, followed by China, with the production market share of 23.27%. China has the highest production growth rate of 6.07% from 2011 to 2015. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should further improve.
  • At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide industry is generally at a more advanced level. Meanwhile, these companies have more advanced equipment, strong R&D capabilities; the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companiesâ€™ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. Leading players in Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide industry are Albemarle, Nabaltec, Shandong Aluminium, Huber. Albemarle is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 23.58% in 2015. The top four companies occupied about 54.47% share of the market in 2015.
  • Flame-retardant filler& smoke suppressants accounted for the largest market with about 85.88% of the global consumption for Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide in 2015. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.58% during the forecast period. With over 8.99% share of the Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide market, filling material was the second largest application market in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.65%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.
  • In recent years, sharp fluctuations of oil prices on the international market have affected the development of the world economy. Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide is lower year by year from 1122 $/MT in 2011 to 1031 $/MT in 2015. The profit margin is about 27.26% in 2015, and is also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
  • The worldwide market for Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.1% over the next five years, will reach 540 million US$ in 2024, from 510 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

    Major Players playing dynamic role in Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market:

  • Huber
  • Albemarle
  • Nabaltec
  • Shandong Aluminium
  • KC Corp
  • Showa Denko
  • MAL Magyar Aluminium
  • Zibo Pengfeng
  • Jianzhan Aluminium
  • AL-TECH
  • Sumitomo
  • R.J. Marshall
  • Shibang Chem
  • Nippon Light Metal
  • Almatis
  • Zhongzhou Aluminium

    Segmentation Analysis:

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

    Detailed TOC of Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide

    1.2 Classification of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide by Types

    1.2.1 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market by Regions

    1.4.1 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

    1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

    1.5 Global Market Size of Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide (2014-2024)

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Company 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    2.2 Company 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    2.2.3 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Ultra Fine Aluminium Hydroxide Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    … and continued

