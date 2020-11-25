Ultrasound Equipment Market Report- Industry Analysis, Trends, Forecast (2020 – 2024)

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Ultrasound Equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with china’s companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Ultrasound Equipment production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

Chinese Ultrasound Equipment industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Ultrasound Equipment large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although after 2010 the new production lines is increasing, the technology is still relying on import.

Currently the global major manufacturers are: GE, Philips and Siemens. Although many new projects are put into production in recent years, in short future, the competition pattern will not change.

The worldwide market for Ultrasound Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 7110 million US$ in 2024, from 5900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Research study. To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Ultrasound Equipment Market Ultrasound Equipment Introduction: Ultrasound Equipment is a kind of device with Ultrasound technique used in many different fields to detect objects and measure distances. Industrially ultrasound is used for cleaning, mixing, and to accelerate chemical processes. Animals such as bats and porpoises use ultrasound for locating prey and obstacles Scientist are also studying ultrasound using graphene diaphragms as a method of communication. In the nondestructive testing of products and structures, ultrasound is used to detect invisible flaws. In medicine Ultrasound imaging or sonography is often used to see internal body structures such as tendons, muscles, joints, vessels and internal organs. Top key players in Global Ultrasound Equipment market 2019 are:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Hitachi-Aloka

Siemens

Toshiba

FUJIFILM SonoSite

Esaote

Samsung Medison

Analogic

Terason

ALPINION

Mindray Medical

SonoScape

SIUI

LANDWIND MEDICAL Analysis by Segmentation: Market Segment by Type, covers:

Stationary Ultrasound Equipment

Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Medical Imaging

Detection

Measurement