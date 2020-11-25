Categories
Waterproofing Admixtures Market Report 2020: Competition, Concentration Rate, Production Status and Outlook and Future Predictions

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Waterproofing Admixtures

As per the new research of Global Waterproofing Admixtures Market 2020 industry experts, the report provides industry introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force. These aspects help you to study current trends and identify forecast market situation 2019 to 2024.

Scope of Waterproofing Admixtures Report:

  • The key consumption markets locate at developing countries. China takes the market share of 33.4%, followed by India with 10.4%. Europe and North America consumption market is 19.4% and 16.9% respectly in 2017.
  • We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.
  • In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.
  • The international leading companies prefer taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.
  • The worldwide market for Waterproofing Admixtures is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 3720 million US$ in 2024, from 2560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study.

    To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in this Report on Waterproofing Admixtures Market

    Waterproofing Admixtures Introduction:

    Waterproofing Admixture is a type of integral waterproofing material that can be mixed with concrete mixture, and mainly used in all kinds of anti-permeability concrete engineering.

    Top key players in Global Waterproofing Admixtures market 2019 are:

  • Kryton (CA)
  • Xypex Chemical (CA)
  • Fosroc (UK)
  • GCP Applied Technologies (US)
  • Hycrete (US)
  • Sika (CH)
  • BASF (DE)
  • Penetron (US)
  • Schomburg (DE)
  • Markham (NZ)
  • IPA Systems (US)
  • Cemix (NZ)
  • Cementaid (AU)
  • Moxie (US)
  • Wuhan Sanyuan (CN)
  • Dura Build Care (IN)
  • Pidilite Industries (IN).

    Analysis by Segmentation:

    Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Crystalline Type
  • Pore Blocking Type
  • Other Type

    Waterproofing Admixtures Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

  • Residential Use
  • Commercial Use

