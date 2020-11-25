Waterstop Market Trend Analysis with Progressive Insights and Industry Value Chain Features 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global Waterstop Market 2020 advanced analysis by Industry Research gives market share, size, revenue in value and volume. Industry Research also studies market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries.

Waterstop Summary:

This report studies the Waterstop market, A waterstop is an element of a concrete structure, intended to prevent the passages of fluids (such as water) when embedded in and running continuously through concrete joints. Waterstops are grouped in two distinct categories. Waterstops for joints without any movement of the adjoint concrete sections (construction cold joints) and waterstops for joints with movement of the adjoint concrete sections (dilation joints). Waterstop plays an important role in waterproofing a concrete structure, especially joints, the weakest part which is liable to leakage of water or chemical liquids. So waterstops are designed as a fluid-tight diaphragm embedded in or running along the joints to solve these problems.

Scope of the Report:

China is the largest production region, with the production market share is 27.48% in 2017, the second region is the Europe,with a production share is 24.28% in 2017.

China is also the largest consumption regions of Waterstop, with a sales market share nearly 27.43% in 2017.

Waterstop used in industry including Public Utilities, Industrial Construction and Residential & Commercial Construction. Report data showed that 49.49% of the Waterstop market demand in Public Utilities in 2017.

The worldwide market for Waterstop is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 2630 million US$ in 2024, from 1980 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Waterstop in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Sika

Trelleborg

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Jp Specialties

Henry Company

Parchem Construction Supplies

YuMu ShiYe

Minerals Technologies Inc

Bitumat Company

Hengshui jiantong

Hengshui Jingtong Rubber

Kryton

Bometals

a.b.e. Construction Chemicals

WR Meadows

Western Leader Ltd

SpEC

Visqueen Building Products

Rokyplast Sal Segmentation Analysis: Market Segment by Type, covers:

PVC Waterstop

Rubber Waterstop

Metal Waterstop

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Public Utilities

Industrial Construction