Agricultural Films Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2020-2027 | Berry Global Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., RPC Group Plc.

The report titled “Agricultural Films Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Agricultural Films market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Agricultural Films industry. Growth of the overall Agricultural Films market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Berry Global Inc., Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd., RPC Group Plc., Coveris, The Dow Chemical Company, Groupe Barbier, AL-Pack Enterprises Ltd., Trioplast Industrier AB, RKW SE, BASF SE, Achilles Corporation, Polifilm, Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co., Ab Rani Plast Oy, Novamont S.p.A., Grupo Armando Alvarez, Britton Group Inc., Plastika Kritis S.A., Industrial Development Company sal, Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., and others.

Impact of COVID-19: Agricultural Films Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Agricultural Films industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agricultural Films market in 2020. Market Taxonomy:- On the basis of polymer type, the global agricultural films market is segmented into: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate/Ethylene Butyl Acrylate (EVA/EBA) Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Reclaims Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Others On the basis of application, the global agricultural films market is segmented into: Silage and Stretch Film Geomembrane Film Mulch Film Greenhouse Film


