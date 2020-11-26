Femoral Trial market to Scintillate from 2020 to 2030

A femoral trial is the curved convex head at the end of the thigh bone that fits into the socket of the hip. Artificial femoral trials are used to replace the damaged head or loss of trial femoral heads in soft tissues after hip replacement surgery.The global femoral trial market is primarily driven by the growing number of orthopedic surgeries owing to an increases in risk factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, malabsorption, trauma, and poor diet, among others. The growing prevalence of diseases, such as osteoarthritis and early menopause, affects structure and bone density, which increases the propensity of fractures. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, osteoarthritis affects over 30 million adults in the U.S.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/24079



Technological advancements in femoral trial technology, such as the development of advanced bearing materials that include antioxidant-infused polyethylene & coatings to combat surgical trauma, friction, and others, are contributing to the faster adoption of femoral trials. Improvements in surgical techniques and the development of real-time diagnostic imaging, such as computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging, among others, have boosted the number of procedures performed. The global femoral trial market is increasingly inclined toward minimally invasive surgery owing to its lower footprint. This trend has been encouraged by the advent of computer-assisted surgery and robotic surgery. Growth in the number of customizations based on the individual anatomy of a patient or in case of difficult reconstructive surgeries are also among factors driving the adoption of femoral trials.

However, the global femoral trial market is being hampered by the high cost of the procedure, risk of infection, implant failure, thrombosis, implant rejection, osteolysis, and lack of trained manpower & specialty hospitals. Moreover, the average cost of surgery is approximately USD 50,000 in the U.S., however, there the prices vary largely in different states. The cost in Alabama is the lowest.

How the Coronavirus Threat has Taken Global Business into Uncharted Waters

Femoral trial Market: Segmentation

The global femoral trial market is segmented based on material of construction, cementing technique, sex, end users, and region.

Based on material of construction, the global femoral trial market is segmented into:

Metal Femoral Trial Stainless Steel Nickel titanium Cobalt Chromium Others

Polymer Femoral Trial Polyethylene Polycaprolactone Others

Others

Based on cementing technique, the global patellar implant market is segmented into:

Cemented

Cement less

Based on sex, the global patellar implant market is segmented into:

Male

Female

Based on end users, the global patellar implant market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Market Trends: Overview

Metal hypersensitivity and toxicity, which affects about 10 to 15% of the population, is driving the femoral trial market toward the adoption of inert femoral trial materials such as polyethylene. The U.S. FDA in 2011 issued an advisory on metal implants, which necessitated clinical trials and postmarket studies for metal implants before they are released in the market.

Another trend is the increasing preference for high-density polyethylene that has a much lower rate of wear and porous metal technology. Porous metal technology is claimed to mimic the natural bone structure and result in lower rejection rates. Newer materials such as ceramic are being tested. However, ceramic pieces are likely to break abruptly and lead to catastrophic failure, which occurs in about 2% of cases. Another issue with ceramics is that it causes an audible high-pitch squeaking noise during activity.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/24079

Femoral Trial Market: Regional Outlook

Based on regions, the global femoral trial market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America led by the U.S. accounts for the largest market share in the global femoral trial market owing to the concentration of key market players, consolidation of healthcare, and large research & development expenditure. However, the high cost of procedures in the U.S. is likely to hamper market growth.

The Asia Pacific femoral trial market excluding Japan is expected to grow at the most significant rate owing to growing healthcare expenditure, developing infrastructure, and growing economy. China and India are expected to drive a lion’s share of the Asia Pacific femoral trial market owing to growing healthcare infrastructure and expenditure.

The Europe femoral trial market is expected to be led by Germany, France, and the U.K. The large medical devices industry of Germany is driving the European market. The lower cost of procedures in Poland, Sweden, as well as a few other countries is boosting the medical tourism industry. The highest number of hip-replacement procedures in Europe (290 per 100,000 population per year) are performed in Germany.

The Middle East and Africa femoral trial market is expected to be driven by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. The development of large medical complexes such as the King Fahd Hospital in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, coupled with the large share of public healthcare that is approximately 75% of the total healthcare expenditure, is expected to drive the femoral trials market in the MEA.

Femoral Trial Market: Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global femoral trial market are ,

Stryker

Sharma Orthopedic India Pvt. Ltd.

DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

Zimmer Biomet

Baumer Holding AG

The global market for femoral trials is consolidated with a few large players dominating the scene. The global femoral trial market is technology and intellectual property intensive, which favors large players with deep pockets. The cost of development is high, thus driving collaborations between players to reduce the development cost and times by benefiting from the complementary technologies of each partner. However, the high premium of the market is likely to discourage collaborations as major players are hesitant to lose their market position and share.

The global femoral trial report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/24079

About Us

Persistence Market Research is a U.S.-based full-service market intelligence firm specializing in syndicated research, custom research and consulting services. Persistence Market Research boasts market research expertise across the Healthcare, Chemicals and Materials, Technology and Media, Energy and Mining, Food and Beverages, Semiconductor and Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Shipping and Transportation industries. The company draws on its multi-disciplinary capabilities and high pedigree team of analysts to share data that precisely corresponds to clients’ business needs.

Persistence Market Research stands committed to bringing more accuracy and speed to clients’ business decisions. From ready-to-purchase market research reports to customized research solutions, its engagement models are highly flexible without compromising on its deep-seated research values.

Contact Us:

Sourabh KJ

305 Broadway

7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

U.S.A – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com