High Temperature Insulation Materials Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The global high-temperature insulation materials market is currently experiencing strong growth. High-temperature insulation (HTI) materials refer to substances utilized to prevent the transfer of heat and energy. These materials assist in conserving energy and minimizing the damage caused by corrosion. Owing to these advantages, they are extensively used in industrial applications, such as welding, valves, flanges, boilers and high-pressure steam piping, around the world.

At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of rapid industrialization and the expanding product applications in the petrochemical industry. Apart from this, due to the rising environmental concerns and the depletion of conventional sources of energy, there is a rise in the demand for HTI materials across the globe. Furthermore, several manufacturers are focusing on the production of environment-friendly HTI materials, which has led to the widespread adoption of recyclable and reusable bio-based alternatives. Other factors anticipated to bolster the market growth include extensive research and development (R&D) activities and the increasing product utilization in the aerospace and automotive industries.

Breakup by Material Type:

Ceramic Fibers

Insulating Firebricks

Calcium Silicate

Others

Breakup by Temperature Range:

6000°C-11000°C (1112°F-2012°F)

11000°C-15000°C (2012°F-2732°F)

15000°C-17000°C (2732°F-3092°F)

17000°C and Above (3092°F)

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Petrochemical

Ceramic

Glass

Aluminum

Iron & Steel

Cement

Refractory

Powder Metallurgy

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, ADL Insulflex Inc., Almatis GmbH, BNZ Materials, Dysons, Insulcon BV, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd.., M.E. Schupp Industriekeramik GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Morgan Advanced Materials, Pacor Inc., Promat, Pyrotek Inc., RHI Magnesita, Skamol, Unifrax Corporation, etc.

