Impact of COVID-19 on the Aircraft Synthetic Vision System Market Trends and Dynamics, Drivers, Competitive landscape and Future Opportunities

The global aircraft synthetic vision system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.Aircraft synthetic vision system (SVS) refers to the computer-facilitated reality-based solution which uses a database of terrain, runways, obstacles, airports, and flight plan information to create a virtual reality (VR) display of the external environment. The system uses 3D technology, which helps in guiding the pilot while flying the aircraft by corresponding to the features of the outside world. It also enhances the situational awareness of the pilot in low visibility conditions through moving maps, artificial vision, and route planning hardware and software.

The aircraft SVS market is primarily driven by the increase in the occurrence of CFIT incidences. Moreover, the constant improvements in the safety of the commercial and other aviation aircraft have boosted the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) has increased the use of aircraft SVS, which facilitates accurate projections for navigation under challenging circumstances. These factors are projected to create a positive outlook for the global aircraft SVS market in the upcoming years.

Report Coverage :

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Product Type: Synthetic Vision Longwave IR Shortwave IR Millimeter Wave RADAR Enhanced Vision IR Millimeter Wave RADAR Combined EVS Others

Market Breakup by Operation : Manned Unmanned

Market Breakup by Display System : Primary Flight Display Navigation Display Heads-up and Helmet Mounted Display Others

Market Breakup by Application: Civil Aviation Military Aviation General Aviation

Market Breakup by Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cobham, Garmin, Honeywell International, Collins Aerospace (United Technologies Corporation), Elbit Systems Ltd, Thales Group, Safran, Mercury Systems, Harris Corporation, Universal Avionics Systems, Aspen Avionics, Avidyne Corporation, ENSCO, etc.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

