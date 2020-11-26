India Automotive HVAC Market Analysis and the Impact of Key Vendors, Growth Rate and Forecast To 2026

According to the report, the India automotive HVAC market was estimated at $821 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $2.03 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019-2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, top winning strategies, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and changing market trends.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4938

Development in the Indian automobile industry, increase in demand for thermal comfort, and improvement in safety measures due to adoption of HVAC systems fuel the growth of the India automotive HVAC market. On the other hand, high maintenance cost hinders the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, adoption of eco-friendly refrigerants and production of cheaper HVAC systems are expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The automatic segment to dominate through 2019-2026

Based on technology, the automatic segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018 and is expected to rule the roost throughout 2019-2026. With automatic HVAC system on board, the temperature can be set for once. Also, the fact that the HVAC system can adjust the temperature automatically depending on the outside temperature for the rest of the journey has spurred the growth of the segment. The same segment is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.5% by the end of 2026.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4938

The passenger cars segment to lead the trail by 2026

Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2018 and is projected to maintain the lion’s share by 2026. This is due to large young population, rising income, and growing Indian automotive industry. At the same time, the light commercial vehicle segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 14.4% during the estimated period. Increasing demand for light commercial vehicle owing to rising activities in the infrastructure sector has boosted the growth.

Development in the Indian automobile industry, rise in demand for thermal comfort, and improvement in safety measures due to adoption of HVAC systems drive the India automotive HVAC market. By technology, the automotive segment would remain lucrative during the study period. By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment garnered the major share in 2018.

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4938

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research