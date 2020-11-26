LATEST NEWS: Nonyl Acetate Market is taking Foot Back due to COVID-19! Is it? Check Out with Analysis of Leading Player in Globe- Omega Ingredients Ltd., J & K Scientific Ltd., Energy Chemical

The report titled “Nonyl Acetate Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Nonyl Acetate market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Nonyl Acetate industry. Growth of the overall Nonyl Acetate market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2027, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Omega Ingredients Ltd., J & K Scientific Ltd., Energy Chemical, TCI Europe N.V., ABCR GmbH & CO. KG, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and Sigma Aldrich.

Impact of COVID-19: Nonyl Acetate Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Nonyl Acetate industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Nonyl Acetate market in 2020. Market Outlook Increasing demand for eco-friendly surfactants is expected to boost the market share of North America in the global nonyl acetate market. The market in Europe is expected to witness significant growth, owing to regulations supporting use of environmental friendly products. Growing cosmetics and fashion industry is also expected to boost demand for nonyl acetate in Europe.