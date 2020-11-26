Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market to see Huge Growth by 2025 |Shaw Industries, Armstrong Flooring, Mannington Mills

Latest Research Study on Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Luxury Vinyl Flooring. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Luxury Vinyl Flooring is Used for Providing Protection & Aesthetic Appearance to the Surface it in Applied on. It Delivers High Durability, Flexibility, Ease of Installation, & is Budget-Friendly. It Offers Superior Comfort & Noise Control. The Primary Raw Material for Producing Luxury Vinyl Flooring Include Polyvinyl Chloride Resins, Plasticizers (High Molecular-Weight Solvents), Pigments, Trace Stabilizers, & a Carrier Sheet or Backing

Players Includes:

Shaw Industries (United States), Armstrong Flooring (United States), Mannington Mills (United States), Mohawk Industries (United States), Tarkett (France), Forbo Holding AG (Switzerland), Beaulieu International Group (Belgium), IVC Group (Belgium), CBC Flooring (United States) and Congoleum Corporation (United States).

The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Plank {Floating, Glue Down, & Self-Adhesive}, Sheet, Roll, Tiles), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), End-Use Industry (Real Estate, Hospitality, Healthcare, Automotive, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales {Speciality Stores & E-Commerce})

Market Drivers

Rise in the Usage of Luxury Vinyl Flooring for Residential Construction, Remodelling & Maintenance Activities Owing to Increase in the Consumer Disposable Income

Growth in the Construction of Offices & Commercial Spaces Due to Urbanization

Market Trend

Increasing Investment in the Infrastructure Sector

Restraints

Market Presence of Alternatives Like Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Hardwood & Laminate

Opportunities

There are Growing Prospects for Market Growth, Owing to the Rise in the Use of Luxury Vinyl to Cater to the Demands of the Housing Sector in Emerging Countries like India, Brazil, & China On Account of Easy Availability of Home Loans

There is an Increasing Opportunity for the Market Expansion, Due to the Rise in the Preference of Luxury Vinyl Flooring in Emergency & Operating Rooms, As These Materials Have a High Resistance Against Chemical Stains From Medical Products & Bodily Fluids

Challenges

The Emission of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) From the Manufacturing & Usage of Luxury Vinyl Floorings & Difficult Recycling Process May Pose a Challenge

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



