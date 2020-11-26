North America Beer Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The North America beer market reached a value of around US$ 124 Billion in 2019. Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is made using a mixture of water, hops and grains. These ingredients are fermented using yeast that feeds on sugar while producing carbon dioxide and ethanol. The consumption of beer in a controlled manner is known to prevent cardiovascular diseases, like atherosclerosis, angina, stroke and heart attack, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and ulcers.

The North America beer market is primarily driven by its on-the-go nature. As beer can be consumed without dilution or addition of any flavorings, it has emerged as a preferred option for direct consumption, especially at social events and festivals. Moreover, the leading manufacturers have launched new flavors of beer, such as strawberry, blueberry, peach, chocolate, and lemon, to expand their product portfolio. This has encouraged individuals to try a variety of flavored beers and beer mixes. Furthermore, market players are using high-quality ingredients and special brewing techniques to produce premium beers for a better drinking experience, which has further helped boost its sales across the region.

Report Scope:

North America Beer Market

Key Regions Analysed United States Canada Mexico

Analysis for Each Country

Market by Product Type Standard Lager Premium Lager Specialty Beer Others

Market by Packaging Glass PET Bottle Metal Can Others

Market by Production Macro-Brewery Micro-Brewery Others

Market by Alcohol Content High Low Alcohol Free

Market by Flavour Unflavoured Flavoured

Market by Distribution Channel Supermarkets and Hypermarkets On-Trades Specialty Stores Convenience Stores Others

Value Chain Analysis

Key Drivers and Challenges

Porters Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Government Regulations

Competitive Landscape Competitive Structure Key Player Profiles



