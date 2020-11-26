North America Beer Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

The North America beer market reached a value of around US$ 124 Billion in 2019. Beer is an alcoholic beverage that is made using a mixture of water, hops and grains. These ingredients are fermented using yeast that feeds on sugar while producing carbon dioxide and ethanol. The consumption of beer in a controlled manner is known to prevent cardiovascular diseases, like atherosclerosis, angina, stroke and heart attack, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and ulcers.
Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-beer-market/requestsample
The North America beer market is primarily driven by its on-the-go nature. As beer can be consumed without dilution or addition of any flavorings, it has emerged as a preferred option for direct consumption, especially at social events and festivals. Moreover, the leading manufacturers have launched new flavors of beer, such as strawberry, blueberry, peach, chocolate, and lemon, to expand their product portfolio. This has encouraged individuals to try a variety of flavored beers and beer mixes. Furthermore, market players are using high-quality ingredients and special brewing techniques to produce premium beers for a better drinking experience, which has further helped boost its sales across the region.
Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-beer-market
Report Scope:
- North America Beer Market
- Key Regions Analysed
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Analysis for Each Country
- Market by Product Type
- Standard Lager
- Premium Lager
- Specialty Beer
- Others
- Market by Packaging
- Glass
- PET Bottle
- Metal Can
- Others
- Market by Production
- Macro-Brewery
- Micro-Brewery
- Others
- Market by Alcohol Content
- High
- Low
- Alcohol Free
- Market by Flavour
- Unflavoured
- Flavoured
- Market by Distribution Channel
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- On-Trades
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Others
- Value Chain Analysis
- Key Drivers and Challenges
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Government Regulations
- Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Structure
- Key Player Profiles
Browse Related Report
https://www.imarcgroup.com/pizza-crust-market
https://www.imarcgroup.com/skimme-milk-powder-market-india
Contact US: IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
If you want to need latest primary and secondary data (2020-2025) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.