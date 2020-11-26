Orphan Drugs Market Report, Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2020-2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Orphan Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,”. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global orphan drugs market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Orphan drugs are used to diagnose, prevent, and treat rare medical disorders. These drugs aim to meet particular public health requirements and generally have a limited production, only for a small group of patients. Orphan drugs help in treating several oncological, metabolic, hematologic, immunologic, infectious, and neurological ailments. These ailments majorly include lymphoma, leukemia, cystic fibrosis, glioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, etc.
Market Trends
The high prevalence of cancer and other rare genetic disorders is primarily driving the need for orphan drugs. Several pharma companies are focusing on developing new orphan drugs for providing personalized therapies for patients. Additionally, the higher approval rate of several pipeline drugs, along with the introduction of numerous favorable government policies to curb the spread of various infectious diseases, is also catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, extensive R&D activities for the development of biological orphan drugs that can treat cancer and minimize the damage caused to the stem cells are further expected to drive the market for orphan drugs in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- AbbVie Inc.
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amgen Inc.
- Biogen Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Roche Holding AG)
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of drug type, disease type, phase, top selling drug, distribution channel and region.
Breakup by Drug Type:
- Biological
- Non-Biological
Breakup by Disease Type:
- Oncology
- Hematology
- Neurology
- Cardiovascular
- Others
Breakup by Phase:
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Phase IV
Breakup by Top Selling Drugs:
- Revlimid
- Rituxan
- Copaxone
- Opdivo
- Keytruda
- Imbruvica
- Avonex
- Sensipar
- Soliris
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020- 2025)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
