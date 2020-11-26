Sodium Perborate Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027

The report titled “Sodium Perborate Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2027)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Sodium Perborate market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The Major Players Profiled in this Report include

Triveni Chemicals (India), Noida Chemicals (India), Shanghai Pengkai Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), and Hongye Holding Group Co., Ltd. (China).

Impact of COVID-19: Sodium Perborate Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Sodium Perborate industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Sodium Perborate market in 2020. Market Regional Analysis Developed countries from regions Europe and North America are expected to hold significant market share in the global sodium perborate market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for detergents in the North America region is expected to increase the demand for sodium perborate and support the market growth.