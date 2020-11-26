Student Information System Market Research Report, Upcoming Trends, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Student Information System Market​: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” Looking forward, the market to expand at a CAGR of around 12% during 2020-2025.

A student information system (SIS) assists in storing, retrieving, monitoring and analyzing data of students. It generally includes the date of enrollment, attendance, assessment scores, class performance and examination results, which can be accessed using login credentials to ensure the protection of the saved information. It helps educational institutions in managing details of the students in an organized and cost-effective manner.

Nowadays, educational institutions are increasing their focus on improving education by facilitating communication between students, teachers and parents, which represents one of the major factors propelling the student information system (SIS) market growth around the world. Apart from this, the boosting sales of smartphones and the introduction of cloud-based services and artificial intelligence (AI) offer operational efficiency and improved data security, which is further strengthening the market growth. Furthermore, owing to the rising trend of digitization, several private and government educational institutions are integrating their education infrastructure with advanced technologies, which is expected to escalate their demand in the coming years.

Breakup by Component:

Solution Enrollment Academics Financial Aid Billing

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud

Breakup by End-User:

K-12

Higher Education

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Columbia Chile Peru Others

Middle East and Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia Iran United Arab Emirates Others



Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Arth Infosoft, Campus Management Corporation, ComSpec International, Ellucian, Foradian, Illuminate Education, Jenzabar, Oracle Corporation, SAP, Skyward, Tribal Group, Unit4, Workday Inc., etc.

