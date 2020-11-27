Air Brake System Market Analysis, Key Players, Challenges, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Air Brake System Market by Type (Air Disc Brake, Air Drum Brake), Component (Compressor, Governor, Tank, Air Dryer, Foot Valve, Brake Chamber, Slack Adjuster, and Others), and Vehicle Type (Trucks, Bus, and Rolling Stock): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026.” According to the report, the global air brake system industry generated $4.81 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $6.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Download Report Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5593

Surge in sales & production of commercial vehicles & off-highway trucks and surge in number of railways & high-speed trains drive the growth of the global air brake system market. However, higher cost of air brakes as compared to hydraulic brakes and rise in focus on electric trucks & buses hinder the market growth. On the other hand, regulations related to load carrying capacity and mandates on air brakes installation create new opportunities in the market.

The air drum brake segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on type, the air drum brake segment held more than four-fifths of the total share of the global air brake system market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to wide usage of safety components and increased production & sales of vehicles across the globe. Moreover, the air disc brake segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the trend of automation and technological advancements.

The rolling stock segment maintain its dominant position by 2026

Based on vehicle type, the rolling stock segment contributed the highest market share in the global air brake system market, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the introduction of automation in railways across the globe. However, the truck segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to increased production and sales of the vehicle across the globe.

Inquire for 25 % discount on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5593

North America to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue by 2026

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest market share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air brake system market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its highest contribution in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to adoption of advanced technology along with the constant development in air brake systems. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026, owing to wide applications of air brakes in vehicles with increased transportation having an efficient safety and security system.

Leading market players

Knorr-Bremse

Wabco

Meritor

Haldex

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Wabtec

Nabtesco

TSE Brakes

Federal-Mogul Sorl Auto Parts

Report Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5593

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Contact:

David Correa

Portland, OR, United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research