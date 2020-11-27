Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Expected to Grow at Significant CAGR by 2027

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to grow from US$ 28,643.4 Mn in 2017 at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 51,219.6 Mn by 2025.

Growth in the recent years is primarily driven by the major factors, such as increasing need for improving operational efficiency and rising labor costs. Furthermore, the growth in the manufacturing sector has propelled the automated material handling equipment market growth to a significant extent. The Asia-Pacific region led the global automated material handling equipment market in 2017 and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to factors including rise in adoption and development of robotics and exponential growth in the e-commerce industry.

The global manufacturing industry is rapidly expanding as more and newer regions are investing to adopt manufacturing plants in their localities. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a sturdy recovery of manufacturing sector in developed countries, increasing industrial advancement in emerging market economies and intensifying commodities prices on the global automated material handling equipment market. Emerging economies such as China, India, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Singapore have laid enhanced focus on the manufacturing industry to create jobs in the country and thereby increase GDP of their respective countries. Manufacturing initiatives such as “Make in India”, and “Make in China 2025” have ensured a healthy FDI pumping in these countries thereby enabling development. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements in order to enhance the plant productivity, maintain edge with the customers and gain competitive advantage.

Companies Mentioned:-

Fives

Jungheinrich AG

Kion Group AG

kuka AG

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Hanwha Corporation

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Toyota Industries Corporation

This report covers major advances as an organic and inorganic growth strategy in the Automated Material Handling Equipment market. Various agencies awareness on organic boom techniques which include product launches, product approvals, and patents and activities. The arms growth strategy activities witnessed in the market have been acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. The market players from Automated Material Handling Equipment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Automated Material Handling Equipment in the global market.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Answers the following Key Questions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Automated Material Handling Equipment market based on product and application. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Automated Material Handling Equipment report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document.

