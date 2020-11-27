Impact of COVID-19 on MICE Market 2020 Industry by Key Players, Types, Applications, Regional Analysis, Market Size, Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.” Overview for “MICE Market” Helps in providing scope and definitions, Key Findings, Growth Drivers, and Various Dynamics.

The global MICE market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the MICE industry as it offers our readers a value addition on guiding them in encountering the obstacles surrounding the market. A comprehensive addition of several factors such as global distribution, manufacturers, market size, and market factors that affect the global contributions are reported in the study. In addition the MICE study also shifts its attention with an in-depth competitive landscape, defined growth opportunities, market share coupled with product type and applications, key companies responsible for the production, and utilized strategies are also marked.

This intelligence and 2026 forecasts MICE industry report further exhibits a pattern of analyzing previous data sources gathered from reliable sources and sets a precedented growth trajectory for the MICE market. The report also focuses on a comprehensive market revenue streams along with growth patterns, analytics focused on market trends, and the overall volume of the market.

Moreover, the MICE report describes the market division based on various parameters and attributes that are based on geographical distribution, product types, applications, etc. The market segmentation clarifies further regional distribution for the MICE market, business trends, potential revenue sources, and upcoming market opportunities.

Key players in the global MICE market covered in Chapter 4:

ITA Group, Inc.

BCD Group

CSI DMC

Meetings and Incentives Worldwide (M&IW)

IBTM

BI Worldwide

Creative Group, Inc.

Maritz

Conference Care Ltd

ATPI Ltd

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

ACCESS Destination Service

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.

360 Destination Group

One10 LLC

The Freeman Company

Cievents

In Chapter 11 and 13.3, on the basis of types, the MICE market from 2015 to 2026 is primarily split into:

Meetings

Incentives

Conferencing

Exhibitions

In Chapter 12 and 13.4, on the basis of applications, the MICE market from 2015 to 2026 covers:

Academic Field

Business Field

Political Field

Exhibitions

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2026) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 13:

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

The MICE market study further highlights the segmentation of the MICE industry on a global distribution. The report focuses on regions of North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World in terms of developing business trends, preferred market channels, investment feasibility, long term investments, and environmental analysis. The MICE report also calls attention to investigate product capacity, product price, profit streams, supply to demand ratio, production and market growth rate, and a projected growth forecast.

In addition, the MICE market study also covers several factors such as market status, key market trends, growth forecast, and growth opportunities. Furthermore, we analyze the challenges faced by the MICE market in terms of global and regional basis. The study also encompasses a number of opportunities and emerging trends which are considered by considering their impact on the global scale in acquiring a majority of the market share.

The study encompasses a variety of analytical resources such as SWOT analysis and Porters Five Forces analysis coupled with primary and secondary research methodologies. It covers all the bases surrounding the MICE industry as it explores the competitive nature of the market complete with a regional analysis.

Some Point of Table of Content:

Chapter One: Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Value Chain of MICE Market

Chapter Four: Players Profiles

Chapter Five: Global MICE Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Six: North America MICE Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Seven: Europe MICE Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eight: Asia-Pacific MICE Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa MICE Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Ten: South America MICE Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter Eleven: Global MICE Market Segment by Types

Chapter Twelve: Global MICE Market Segment by Applications

12.1 Global MICE Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.1 Global MICE Sales and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.1.2 Global MICE Revenue and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

12.2 Academic Field Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.3 Business Field Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.4 Political Field Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.5 Exhibitions Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

12.6 Others Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2020)

Chapter Thirteen: MICE Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2026) continued…

