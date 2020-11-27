Latest News: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Expected to Grow at 245.2 Billion In Revenue by 2024

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=431843

The Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient/ API Market is estimated to reach USD 245.2 Billion by 2024 from USD 182.2 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market:

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Sanofi (France)

Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Eli Lilly and Company (US)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca plc (UK)

“The biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

On the basis oftype of synthesis, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs. The synthetic APIs segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019. However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period.

“The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biotech APIs market.”

Based on product, the biotech APIs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones& growth factors, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, recombinant vaccines, and blood factors. In 2019, the monoclonal antibodies segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the biotech APIs market.

Direct Purchase this report and Get 20% Discount @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=431843

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Market Overview

4.2 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type

4.3 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type of Manufacturer

4.4 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type of Synthesis

4.5 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, By Type of Drug

4.6 Geographic Snapshot: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market

5 Market Overview

…..MORE

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=431843