Latest News: Biomaterials Market by Type of Materials (Metallic, Ceramic, Polymers, Natural) & By Application – Global Forecast to 2024

The Biomaterials Market is projected to reach USD 207 Billion by 2024 from USD 105 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 14.5%.

Key Players- Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion (Netherlands), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Cam Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (US), CoorsTek Inc. (US), CeramTec (Germany), and GELITA AG (Germany).

Based on type, the biomaterials market is segmented into metallic, polymeric, ceramic, and natural biomaterials. The polymeric biomaterials segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the increasing use of polymers in soft-tissue applications such as plastic surgeries.

The cardiovascular applications segment accounted for the largest share of the biomaterials market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, rising geriatric population, the growing number of angiography procedures, and the increasing adoption of cardiac stents, pacemakers, and implantable cardiac defibrillators.

