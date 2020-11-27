Latest Trending Report on Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Check Point Inhibitors, Interferons, and Interleukins)

The Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 274.6 Billion by 2025 from USD 163.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Immunotherapy Drugs Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche

Pfizer

Merck & Co

Novartis International Ag

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi

Glaxosmithkline

Abbvie

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim

Astrazeneca

Eli Lilly And Company

Immatics Biotechnologies Gmbh

Genmab

Biontech Se

Gilead Sciences

Nbe Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Bayer Ag

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Incyte Corporation

The adoption of immunotherapy in cancer has been rising in recent years due to the introduction of safe and efficient treatments. Monoclonal antibodies are immunoglobulins derived by cultivating immune cells in the lab to target specific antigens present on the surface of cancer cells.

On the basis of the therapeutic area, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Cancer accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Scope

1.2.1 Markets Covered

1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.3 Currency

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Sources

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

……more

