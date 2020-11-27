Latest Trending Report on Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Check Point Inhibitors, Interferons, and Interleukins)

The Global Immunotherapy Drugs Market is projected to reach USD 274.6 Billion by 2025 from USD 163.0 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.
Top Companies Profiled in the Immunotherapy Drugs Market:
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Pfizer
- Merck & Co
- Novartis International Ag
- Johnson & Johnson
- Sanofi
- Glaxosmithkline
- Abbvie
- Amgen
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Astrazeneca
- Eli Lilly And Company
- Immatics Biotechnologies Gmbh
- Genmab
- Biontech Se
- Gilead Sciences
- Nbe Therapeutics
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- Bayer Ag
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Incyte Corporation
The adoption of immunotherapy in cancer has been rising in recent years due to the introduction of safe and efficient treatments. Monoclonal antibodies are immunoglobulins derived by cultivating immune cells in the lab to target specific antigens present on the surface of cancer cells.
On the basis of the therapeutic area, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Cancer accounted for the largest share of the immunotherapy drugs market in 2019.
Table Of Contents:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives Of The Study
1.2 Market Scope
1.2.1 Markets Covered
1.2.2 Years Considered For The Study
1.3 Currency
1.4 Limitations
1.5 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primary Sources
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation
2.4 Market Share Estimation
2.5 Assumptions For The Study
3 Executive Summary
……more
