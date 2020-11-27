Latest Trending Report on Latin America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market by Functionality (Fillers, Coating, Disintegrants, Binders, Lubricants, Preservatives, Emulsifying Agents, Lubricants, Glidants, Diluents)

The Latin America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is projected to reach USD 579 Million by 2024 from USD 403 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Key Players- DowDuPont (US), Roquette (France), Ashland (US), BASF (Germany), and Kerry Group (Ireland).

Based on functionality, pharmaceutical excipients are categorized as fillers & diluents, binders, suspending & viscosity agents, flavoring agents & sweeteners, coating agents, colorants, disintegrants, lubricants & glidants, preservatives, emulsifiers & solubilizers, and other functionalities. The lubricants & glidants segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the LATAM pharmaceutical excipients market during the forecast period.

Argentina is expected to register the highest growth in the LATAM pharmaceutical excipients during the forecast period. The rising production & consumption of pharmaceutical products, large pool of domestic pharmaceutical manufacturers, rising pharmaceutical expenditure, growing investments by multinational market players in Argentina, growing production of biosimilar products, and rising burden of diseases are factors driving the growth of this segment.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Design

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Sizing Approach for the Latin American Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

3 Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

3.1 Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

3.2 Latin American Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

4 Latin America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Functionality

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Fillers & Diluents

4.3 Suspending & Viscosity Agents

4.4 Coating Agents

4.5 Binders

4.6 Flavouring Agents & Sweeteners

4.7 Disintegrants

4.8 Colorants

4.9 Lubricants & Glidants

4.1 Preservatives

4.11 Emulsifiers & Solubilizers

4.12 Other Functionalities

5 Latin America Pharmaceutical Excipients Market, By Country

…..More

