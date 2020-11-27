Latest Trending Report on Marine Battery Market by Battery Type (Lithium, Fuel Cell, Lead-acid), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid, Conventional)

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3311969

The Marine Battery Market is projected to grow from USD 250 Million in 2020 to USD 812 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 48.1% between 2020 and 2025 period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Marine Battery Market:

Corvus Energy (Canada)

Akasol AG (Germany)

EST-Floattech (Netherlands)

Siemens (Germany)

Spear Power Systems (US)

Echandia Marine (Sweden)

Sterling PBES Energy Solutions (Canada)

Furukawa Battery Solutions (Japan)

Lithium Werks (Netherlands)

Exide Technologies (US)

Craftsman Marine (Netherlands)

PowerTech Systems (France)

Kokam Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

XALT Energy (US)

EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd. (China)

S. Battery (US)

Lifeline Batteries(US)

Saft (France)

Forsee Power (France)

Leclanché(Switzerland)

Based on sales channel, the after market segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR than the OEM segment during the forecast period. Shipowners are updating or retrofitting the equipment installed on their existing vessels to increase efficiency and durability. Ships can be retrofitted with batteries and electric motors to reduce the load demand on engines for propulsion.

Based on propulsion type, the fully electric segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Fully electric-driven ships have a positive effect on the environment as the inclusion of high energy storage in batteries and optimized power control can reduce fuel consumption, maintenance, and emissions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives– 35%, Directors – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%,Rest of the World –5%

Competitive Landscape of Marine Battery Market:

1 Introduction

2 Revenue & Ranking Analysis Of Key Market Players, 2020

3 Key Market Developments

3.1 New Product Launches/Investments/Certifications/Expansions

3.2 Contracts

3.3 Partnerships & Agreements

Research Coverage:

The report covers the marine battery market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as battery type, propulsion type, sales channel, application, nominal capacity, ship range, ship power, battery function, battery design, and region.

