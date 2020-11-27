Latest Trending Report on Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market by Service (Pharmaceutical, Biologics, Active Pharma Ingredients, Tablet, Capsule, Parenteral, Oral Liquid)

The Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market is expected to reach USD 126.6 Billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 90.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1%.

#Key Players- Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Catalent(US), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Recipharm AB (Sweden), Vetter Pharma International GMBH (Germany), FAMAR Health Care Services (Greece), AbbVie (US), Aenova Group (Germany), Consort Medical plc (UK), Almac Group (UK), and Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland).

On the basis of service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services. The biologics manufacturing segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market during the forecast period.

The big pharma end-user segment holds the largest share of the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market. The emergence of new medicines and therapy forms, pricing pressure, pipeline challenges, and growing opportunities in emerging markets are factors contributing to the larger share of this segment.

