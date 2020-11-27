LatestTrending Report on Infection Control Market by Product (Disinfection (Disinfectant, Wipes, Sprays, Liquids, Disinfectors, UV, Wraps), AER, Sterilization (Steam, Hydrogen Peroxide, Radiation, Indicators, Services)

The Global Infection Control Market is projected to reach USD 27.5 Billion by 2024 from USD 20.0 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The sterilization products and services segment is segmented into sterilization equipment, contract sterilization services, and consumables and accessories. The sterilization equipment segment, comprising four sterilization technologies—heat, low-temperature, radiation, filtration sterilization, and other equipment—is expected to hold the largest market share in 2019.

North America is expected to dominate the infection control market during the forecast period. Growth in this market is majorly driven by the rising demand for healthcare services (owing to an anticipated surge in the geriatric population in the coming years and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases) and the need for infection control to minimize the prevalence of HAIs and cost incurred due to HAIs.

Key Players- Getinge AB (Sweden), STERIS plc. (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), 3M Company (US), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), MMM Group (Germany), Matachana Group (Spain), Sotera Health LLC (US), Ecolab, Inc. (US), Metrex Research Corporation (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (UK), Miele Group (Germany), Melag (Germany), and Pal International (UK).

