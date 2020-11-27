Mobile BI Market to Witness Stunning Growth | IBM, SAP SE, Microsoft, Oracle

Global Mobile BI Market Report 2020 i s latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Mobile BI Market.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, MicroStrategy, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Information Builders

Mobile BI Market Overview:

The mobile application has an escalating demand at a global level due to its user-friendly interface. These applications are the need for users it uses personal portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops, as they provide real-time data to the users. Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) also delivers real time data to their needful resources. Further, increasing size of the organization and rising adoption of the new technology and analytical software into the business process resulting in less cost of these applications is propelling the market growth.

If you are involved in the Mobile BI industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by Industry Segmentation (Large Enterprises, SMEs), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation and major players. If you want to classify different company according to your targeted objective or geography we can provide customization according to your requirement.

Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption BYOD and Access to Real Time Data

Integration IoT in Mobile Devices and Rapid Adoption of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform



Market Drivers:

Increasing Number of Smartphone Users and Rapid Advancement of Mobile Features

Real Time Accessibility of Information on Various Mobile Platforms

Rising Adoption of Cloud and On premise Providers of Business Intelligence Software

High Adoption of the T

Opportunities

Increasing Customer Satisfaction due to rising Profitability

High Investment by the Government in IT Sector



Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The segments and sub-section of Mobile BI market is shown below:

Study by Type (Software, Services), Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Operations Management, Customer Engagement and Analysis, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Fraud and Security Management, Others), End users (Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Ecommerce, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Business Function (Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Information Technology, Operations and Sales), Organisation Size (SMES, Large Enterprises)

Mobile BI Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2025

Mobile BI research study is to define market sizes of various segments & countries by past years and to forecast the values by next 5 years. The report is assembled to comprise each qualitative and quantitative elements of the industry facts including: market share, market size (value and volume 2014-19, and forecast to 2025) which admire each country concerned in the competitive examination. Further, the study additionally caters the in-depth statistics about the crucial elements which includes drivers & restraining factors that defines future growth outlook of the market

If opting for the Global version of Mobile BI Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

• North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Answers Captured in Study are

-Which geography would have better demand for product/services?

-What strategies of big players help them acquire share in regional market?

-Countries that may see the steep rise in CAGR & year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth?

-How feasible is market for long term investment?

-What opportunity the country would offer for existing and new players in the Mobile BI market?

-Risk side analysis involved with suppliers in specific geography?

-What influencing factors driving the demand of Mobile BI near future?

-What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Mobile BI market growth?

-What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?

Significant Facets concerning the Report:

– Mobile BI Market Summary

-Fiscal Effect on Economy

-Mobile BI Market Competition

-Mobile BI Market Analysis by Application

-Industrial Chain, Down-stream Buyers and Sourcing Strategy

-Distributors/Traders, Marketing Strategy Analysis

-Facets, Market Effect, Diagnosis

-Market Forecast

-The latest trends, product portfolio, demographics, geographical segmentation, and regulatory framework of the Mobile BI Market have also been included in the study.

There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Mobile BI market.

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Global Mobile BI market, Applications , Market Segment by Types , Industry Segmentation (Large Enterprises, SMEs ), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Mobile BI Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show Five forces (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation[North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) & Section (5 6 7): 500 USD], comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, to identify major decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Global Mobile BI Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behaviour, Marketing Channels

Chapter 13 and 14, about vendor landscape (classification and Market Ranking)

Chapter 15, deals with Global Mobile BI Market sales channel, distributors, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia or Oceania [Australia and New Zealand].

