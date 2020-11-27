Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Grow at Exceptional Rate During 2020 to 2026 | Bayer, Syngenta, Nippon Soda

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Neonicotinoids Pesticides report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Neonicotinoids Pesticides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Research Report: Bayer, Syngenta, Nippon Soda, Mitsui Chemicals, Rudong zhongyi chemical, Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology, Hailir pesticides and chemicals group, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical, Nanjing Red Sun, Jiangsu Fengshan Group

Types: Imidacloprid

Thiacloprid

Thiamethoxam

Other



Applications: Cereals

Vegetables

Fruits

Others



The Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Neonicotinoids Pesticides industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Neonicotinoids Pesticides market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Neonicotinoids Pesticides Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Imidacloprid

1.4.3 Thiacloprid

1.4.4 Thiamethoxam

1.4.5 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cereals

1.5.3 Vegetables

1.5.4 Fruits

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Neonicotinoids Pesticides Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Neonicotinoids Pesticides Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Neonicotinoids Pesticides Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Neonicotinoids Pesticides Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Neonicotinoids Pesticides Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Bayer

12.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

12.1.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Bayer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Bayer Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

12.2 Syngenta

12.2.1 Syngenta Corporation Information

12.2.2 Syngenta Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Syngenta Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Syngenta Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.2.5 Syngenta Recent Development

12.3 Nippon Soda

12.3.1 Nippon Soda Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Soda Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Soda Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Nippon Soda Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.3.5 Nippon Soda Recent Development

12.4 Mitsui Chemicals

12.4.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

12.4.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Mitsui Chemicals Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Mitsui Chemicals Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.4.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

12.5 Rudong zhongyi chemical

12.5.1 Rudong zhongyi chemical Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rudong zhongyi chemical Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Rudong zhongyi chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Rudong zhongyi chemical Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.5.5 Rudong zhongyi chemical Recent Development

12.6 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology

12.6.1 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.6.5 Shandong Sino-Agri United Biotechnology Recent Development

12.7 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group

12.7.1 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.7.5 Hailir pesticides and chemicals group Recent Development

12.8 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

12.8.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.8.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Development

12.9 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical

12.9.1 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Corporation Information

12.9.2 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.9.5 Jiangsu Changlong Agrochemical Recent Development

12.10 Nanjing Red Sun

12.10.1 Nanjing Red Sun Corporation Information

12.10.2 Nanjing Red Sun Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Nanjing Red Sun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Nanjing Red Sun Neonicotinoids Pesticides Products Offered

12.10.5 Nanjing Red Sun Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Neonicotinoids Pesticides Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Neonicotinoids Pesticides Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”