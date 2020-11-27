The Cat Allergy market to witness escalation on technological grounds from 2017 to 2025

Cat is considered as beloved pet and a common source of allergens. Cat allergens are allergic to human and are generally found in cat saliva and are identified as glycoproteins. Most common allergen (glycoprotein) secreted by cat includes Fel d 1 (secreted by sebaceous gland) and Fel d 4 (secreted from cat saliva). Most common symptoms of allergic reaction to cat includes watering eyes, sneezing, chapped lips, wheezing, chest tightening, nasal congestion and itching. National Institute of Health stated that people with chronic respiratory disease (asthma, COPD, CFTR) are at a high risk for developing cat allergy. Cat allergies can be diagnosed by skin-prick tests, blood tests and patient’s medical history. Treatment options available for cat allergy includes antihistamine and decongestants medication. Sometimes synthetic epitope vaccine is considered an ultimate choice to treat cat allergy for long term relief.

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, stated that allergies to cats occur in approximately 15% of the American population yearly. It has also stated, in 2014, that an estimated 14 percent of children between the age of 6 years and 19 years of age are allergic to cats. Moreover, in 2014, American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, published that 33% of the U.S. households own at least one cat at home.

As mentioned above, people with chronic respiratory disease are at high risk for developing cat allergy. Thus, with rising chronic respiratory disease patient the global market for cat allergy treatment is also experiencing a significant growth worldwide. As an instance, emphysema (COPD) and asthma are considered as a major factor that can cause cat allergy among the global population at a significant rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2012, North America accounted for the highest number of COPD cases in the world. The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, estimated in 2012 that, more than 100 million people would suffer from asthma across the world by 2025. Thus, rising prevalence of respiratory disorders would accentuate the global market demand of cat allergy treatment.

North America and Europe was observed to be the largest cat allergy treatment market due to high prevalence rate of cat allergy reported in these regions. Moreover, technological improvement in diagnostic test and strong demand of diagnostic test would also account for the market growth in these regions. In addition, favorable initiatives taken by federal government also accounted for cat allergy treatment market growth in North American and European region. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an untapped market due to lack of proper diagnostic facilities in some Asian countries (India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan). Asian market growth will be fuelled by the presence of untapped opportunities due to extensive increase in healthcare infrastructure. Similarly, Asia-Pacific is considered as an emerging market due to growing market penetration in this region. Rest of the world (RoW) holds fourth position in the global cat allergy treatment market due to poor economic and health condition in most of the African countries.

Major market players involved in manufacturing the therapeutic treatment product of cat allergy and contributing the global market share includes Glaxo SmithKline plc, Bristol Meyers Squibb, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, Pharmacia Upjohn Co., and Merck & Co. among others.