Trending Now: Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Caterpillar, Cummins, Generac, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market size is projected to reach USD 8.8 Billion by 2025 from an estimated USD 6.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Top Companies Profiled in the Asia Pacific Generator Sales Market:

Caterpillar (US)

Cummins (US)

Generac (US)

Wartsila (Finland)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (Japan)

Rolls-Royce Holdings (UK)

Yanmar (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

Weichai Group (China)

Sterling & Wilson (India)

Industrial account for the largest share in the Asia Pacific generator sales market in 2019. The adoption of power backup solutions during the peak demand period to reduce the demand-supply gap in remote areas drive the growth of the market in the industrial sector.

Natural gas fuel is growing owing to the expansion of the gas distribution network in emerging economies. Also, natural gas is used widely as an efficient source to power both emergency and portable generators and regarded as one of the most affordable and effective fuels among non-renewable resources for power generation.

