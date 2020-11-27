Trending Now: Colorless Polyimide Films Market by Application (Flexible Displays, Flexible Printed Circuit Boards, Flexible Solar Cells, Lighting Equipment, Others)

The Colorless Polyimide Films Market is projected to grow from USD 22 Million in 2020 to USD 379 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 76.0% from 2020 to 2025.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3311966

Top Companies Profiled in the Colorless Polyimide Films Market:

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

Kaneka Corporation (Japan)

Kolon Industries Inc. (South Korea)

SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Sumitomo Chemical Company Ltd. (Japan)

Wuhan Imide New Materials Technology Co. Ltd. (China)

Industrial Summit Technology (Japan)

NeXolve Holding Company (US)

Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

Suzhou Kinyu Electronics Co. Ltd. (China)

Based on application, the flexible displays segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increased use of polyimide films in the manufacturing of flexible displays. In recent years, there has been immense development in the field of flexible active-matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) displays wherein hard glass is replaced by a flexible substrate made up of colorless polyimide films.

Based on end-use industry, the electronics segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Colorless polyimides provide excellent thermo-mechanical properties, have high chemical resistance, and are also optically transparent.

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3311966

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

…..more

Any Doubt? Ask Here @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3311966