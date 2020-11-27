Trending Now: Polyurea Coatings Market Demand Will Increase to 2025 Evaluated By Global Top Players Like PPG Industries Inc, The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Global Polyurea Coatings Market size is expected to grow from USD 885 Million in 2020 to USD 1,481 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 147 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 140 tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Polyurea Coatings Market:

Based on raw material, the aromatic is ocyanate segment accounted for the largest share of the polyurea coatings industry in 2019, in terms of both volume and value.The aromatic isocyanate-based polyurea coatings segment is highly dependent on the growth of its end-use industries, including transportation, building & construction, marine, and industrial.

The hybrid polyurea segment is projected to lead the polyurea coatings industry during the forecast period, in terms of volume.Hybrid polyurea coatings are moisture and temperature-sensitive due to the catalyst used in their formation. They have excellent abrasion resistance and adhesion to metal and concrete body or structure.

The spraying technology segment is projected to lead the polyurea coatings industry during the forecast period, in terms of both volume and value. In this technology, the two components isocyanates and resin blend, are pumped through storage drums/barrels into the spraying machine. With the help of this machine, the two components are brought to the required processing parameters at the accurate mix ratio of 1:1. This mixture is then sprayed onto the surface.

“The polyurea coatings industry in the APAC region is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

APAC is the fastest-growing market for polyurea coatings.The economic growth of emerging countries, such as China, India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Malaysia, is projected to drive the demand for polyurea coatings in the APAC region. China is expected to lead the polyurea coatings market in the APAC region. Factors such as the availability of cheap labor& raw materials, low taxes, and less stringent environmental regulations are driving the growth of the polyurea coatings industry in China.

Competitive Landscape of Polyurea Coatings Market:

