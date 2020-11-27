US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market Growth and Trends to 2020-2027 With Top Companies Like Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CURIUM

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market was valued at US$ 194.47 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 431.76 million by 2027.

Prostate cancer is affecting the prostate glands in the male. Prostate cancer is a common cancer following skin cancer in the male. Some common determinants responsible for the start of prostate cancer are family history, old age, and race. Nuclear medicine is imaging that needs radioactive materials. It is a helpful method to identify and also treat prostate cancer and helps radiologists to conclude the stage of cancer. US prostate cancer nuclear medicine diagnostics market is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of prostate cancer, and the growth of innovative radiopharmaceuticals plays a vital role in the growth of the radiopharmaceuticals market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report: Blue Earth Diagnostics Limited, Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., CURIUM, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., NCM-USA LLC, ABX Advanced Biochemical Compounds GmbH, Jubilant Radiopharma, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications (Novartis AG), Theragnostics

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By Type

PET

SPECT

US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics Market – By PET Product

F-18

C-11

Ga68-PSMA

The research on the US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the US Prostate Cancer Nuclear Medicine Diagnostics market.

