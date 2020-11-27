Virus filtration Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020-2027 | Merck KGaA, Danaher, Sartorius AG, General Electric, Lonza, Charles River

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Virus filtration Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By product, application, and end user, the global virus filtration market is expected to reach US$ 5,555.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,139.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global virus filtration market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
The major players operating in the virus filtration market include Merck KGaA, Danaher (Pall Corporation) and Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric, Lonza, Charles River, WuXi AppTec, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. and Clean Cells among others.
Global virus filtration market, based on the product was segmented into filtration systems, kits & reagents, services, and others. In 2017, the kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The kits & reagents segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years as the kits and reagents are easy and safe to use as well as requires very little expertise while following the simple protocol to achieve the goals.
The market for virus filtration is expected to grow due to rapid growth of biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, stringent regulatory framework and increasing investments and R&D outsourcing activities. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device outsourcing as well as high potential of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the virus filtration market in the coming years.
The report segments the global virus filtration market as follows:
Global Virus Filtration Market – By Product
Kits & Reagents
Filtration Systems
Services
Others
Global Virus Filtration Market – By Application
Biologics
Vaccines & Therapeutics
Blood & Blood Products
Cellular and Gene Therapy Products
Medical Devices
Water Purification
Air Purification
Others
Global Virus Filtration Market – By End User
Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Medical Device Companies
Academic & Research Institutes
Global Virus Filtration Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
