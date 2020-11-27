Virus filtration Market Overview and Competitive Landscape 2020-2027 | Merck KGaA, Danaher, Sartorius AG, General Electric, Lonza, Charles River

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Virus filtration Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By product, application, and end user, the global virus filtration market is expected to reach US$ 5,555.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,139.4 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global virus filtration market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The major players operating in the virus filtration market include Merck KGaA, Danaher (Pall Corporation) and Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Electric, Lonza, Charles River, WuXi AppTec, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. and Clean Cells among others.

Global virus filtration market, based on the product was segmented into filtration systems, kits & reagents, services, and others. In 2017, the kits & reagents segment held the largest share of the market, by product. The kits & reagents segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years as the kits and reagents are easy and safe to use as well as requires very little expertise while following the simple protocol to achieve the goals.

The market for virus filtration is expected to grow due to rapid growth of biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, stringent regulatory framework and increasing investments and R&D outsourcing activities. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and medical device outsourcing as well as high potential of emerging nations are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the virus filtration market in the coming years.

The report segments the global virus filtration market as follows:

Global Virus Filtration Market – By Product

Kits & Reagents

Filtration Systems

Services

Others

Global Virus Filtration Market – By Application

Biologics

Vaccines & Therapeutics

Blood & Blood Products

Cellular and Gene Therapy Products

Medical Devices

Water Purification

Air Purification

Others

Global Virus Filtration Market – By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Medical Device Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Virus Filtration Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

