Western Blotting Market Competitive Landscape, Product and Regional Analysis by Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, PerkinElmer

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Western Blotting Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Application, End User and Geography. The Global Western Blotting Market is expected to reach US$ 992.55 Mn in 2027 from US$ 638.82 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global western blotting market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The major players operating in the western blotting market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., LI-COR, Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals Inc., and Abcam plc among the others.

Global western blotting market was segmented by product, application and end user. The product segment was segmented into instruments and consumables. The instrument segment was further divided into imagers, gel electrophoresis instruments and blotting systems. Like consumables were classified as kits, reagents and others. Based on the application the market was segmented as biomedical & biochemical research, agriculture, and others. Similarly based on the end user the market is segmented as biotechnological & pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes and others.

The market for western blotting is expected to grow significantly due to driving factors such as application in the field of proteomic research, rising prevalence of Lyme and HIV, and increasing investment in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. However, the factor such as alternative technologies for protein detection is likely to act as major restraining factor for the growth of the market.

The report segments the global western blotting market as follows:

Global Western Blotting Market – By Product

Instruments Imagers Gel Electrophoresis Instruments Blotting Systems

Consumables Kits Reagents Others



Global Western Blotting Market – By Application

Biomedical & Biochemical Research

Agricultures

Others

Global Western Blotting Market – By End User

Biotechnological & Pharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Global Western Blotting Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



