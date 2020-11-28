Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market May See a Big Move : Major Giants AbbVie, Amgen, Pfizer

Latest released the research study on Global Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

AbbVie Inc. (United States), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck & Co. (United States), Amgen (United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb (United States), Pfizer (United States), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson (United States), UCB S.A. (Belgium), Eli Lilly and Company (United States) and Celgene Corporation (United States)

Antirheumatic drugs are a category of otherwise unrelated drugs that are defined by their use in rheumatoid arthritis to slow the progression of the disease. The term is often used in contrast to a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug that refers to agents that treat inflammation but not the underlying cause, and steroids that weaken the immune response but are not enough to slow the progression of the disease. Anti-inflammatory drugs include medications used to treat the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and which can change the course of the disease. The medications that help treat symptoms such as pain and inflammation are aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and steroids. Medications that slow the progression of rheumatoid arthritis and can help with pain, inflammation, and stiffness are known as disease-modifying drugs for rheumatoid arthritis (DMARDs).

Study by Type (Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Slow Acting Drug, Immunological Preparation), Application (Pharmaceutical Industry, Hospital and Clinic, Other), Components (Methotrexate, Leflunomide, Hydroxychloroquine, Sulfasalazine), Administration Type (Orally, Subcutaneously (SC), Intravenously (IV)), Distribution Channel (Medical Stores, Pharmaceuticals, Online, Others), Disorder Type (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Systemic Sclerosis, Vasculitis, Spondyloarthritis, Inflammatory Myositis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Others), Side Effects (Rash, Diarrhea, Nausea, Abdominal Pain, Others)

Increasing Healthcare Spending and Demand for Drug Therapy

Growing Geriatric Population across the Globe

Increasing Cases of Arthritis and Various Autoimmune Disorders

Research & Development and Product Innovation

Potential Growth From Emerging Countries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Antirheumatics Pharmaceutical Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

