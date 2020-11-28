Artificial Lawns Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 | Tarkett, DowDuPont, Controlled Products

Latest released the research study on Global Artificial Lawns Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Artificial Lawns Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Artificial Lawns. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are DowDuPont (United States),Tarkett (France),Controlled Products (United States),Shaw Industries Group (United States),Victoria PLC (United Kingdom),Act Global (United States),SportGroup (Germany) ,TigerTurf (New Zealand),SIS Pitches (United Kingdom),Matrix Turf (United States),Nurteks Hali (Turkey),Soccer Grass (Brazil) ,Limonta (Italy) ,Sportlink (Brazil),El Espartano (Argentina).

What is Artificial Lawns Market?

Artificial turf is a manmade natural grass surface which is prepared to appear similar to normal grass. It requires low maintenance cost and is eco-friendly. It reduces carbon emission as well as and does not require mowing, watering, trimming, pesticides and fertilisers. It also eliminates the use of types of equipment such as gas-powered lawnmower which cause air and noise pollution. Artificial turf is gentle to the skin which is widely used for sports pitches due to its high durability, low maintenance, virtual appeal and superior quality attributes.

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology Innovations Have Dramatically Changed Owing To Have Youth Sports Safer and Have Led To Better Played Games

Market Drivers:

Increasing Population and Rise in Demand from Sports Events Around the Globe

Rise in the Number of Stadiums Using Artificial Turf

Cost Advantages of Artificial Grass

Restraints that are major highlights:

Environmental Impact on Artificial Grass

Opportunities

Opportunities in Emerging Countries and Developed Countries with Harsh Climate

The Global Artificial Lawns Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type, Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type), Application (Non-Contact Sports {Tennis, Golf, Others (volleyball, cricket, badminton, racquetball, lawn bowls, squash, running, sprinting, gymnastics, pool, snooker, and rowing)}, Contact Sports {Football, Rugby, Hockey Others (lacrosse, roller derby, basketball, and baseball)}, Leisure, Landscaping), Installation (Flooring, Wall cladding), Fiber base Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Nylon)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Artificial Lawns Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Artificial Lawns Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Artificial Lawns market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Artificial Lawns Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Artificial Lawns

Chapter 4: Presenting the Artificial Lawns Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Artificial Lawns market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Artificial Lawns Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Artificial Lawns Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

