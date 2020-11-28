Electric Boats Market – Segments Worth Observing Aiding Growth Factors

Latest released the research study on Global Electric Boats Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Electric Boats Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Electric Boats Market. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Frauscher Boats (Austria), Duffy Electric Boat Company (United States), RAND Boats ApS (Denmark), Echandia Marine AB (Sweden), GardaSolar s.r.l. (Italy), Lillebror Marine (Netherlands), Canadian Electric Boat Company (Canada), Quadrofoil d.o.o. (Slovenia), LTS Marine (Canada) and Symphony Boat Company (United States)

What is Electric Boats Market?

Electric boats or electric ships, are vessels which are powered with an electric motor. The electric boat often use renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, solar panels and towed generators. Many boats take a hybrid approach with sails or diesel engines as a primary power source with electric motors as auxiliary power. The global electric boats market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period owing to ban on the use of marine combustion engines in specific areas and increase in recreational activities across well-developed countries.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Pure Electric, Hybrid), Battery Type (Lead Acid, Lithium Ion, Nickel Based Batteries), Boat Size (Small, Medium, Large), Power Output (Below 5KW, Between 5KW to 30KW, Above 30KW)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increase in Awareness about Environmental Safety

Growth Drivers

Ban On the Use of Marine Combustion Engines in Specific Areas

Increase in Recreational Activities across Well-Developed Countries

Increasing Disposable Income and Higher Standards of Living

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Environmentally Friendly Vessels in Marine Industry

Government Supports Regarding Reducing Reliability over Fossil Fuels

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Electric Boats Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.

