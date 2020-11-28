Exosomes Market | Global Players by Size, Growth Analysis by share, Upcoming Trends, Regional Forecast to 2024

The “Exosomes Market” report presents current circumstances of the industry, potential of the market in the present and the future prospects. The Exosomes market study also evaluates the market share, growth rate, and future trends. It also covers market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & porter’s five forces analysis of industry. Further, the report studies the Exosomes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Exosomes are small membrane vesicles of endocytic origin that are secreted by most cells in culture, and are created upon the fusion of the multivesicular body (MVB), an intermediate endocytic compartment, with the plasma membrane. They are nano-sized vesicles capable of transferring DNAs, micro RNAs, non-coding RNAs, and lipids, with or without direct cell-to-cell contact, which represents a novel method of intracellular communication.

Exosomes market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Exosomes market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Key Market Trends:

Ultracentrifugation is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Isolation Method Segment

Centrifugation is employed to analyze the hydrodynamic properties of polymeric materials, including biopolymers, such as nucleic acids and proteins. In isolation methods, ultracentrifugation-based exosomes isolation (in particular differential) is considered as the gold standard, which generates the exceptionally high centrifugal forces of up to 1,000,000 × g, and is among the commonly used and reported techniques in exosomes isolation. One of the potential advantages with this technique is reduced cost and contamination risks with separation reagents. It has a large sample capacity and yields large amounts of exosomes. Drawbacks include large time, non-scalable, chances of damaging vesicle, and low yield. Global companies, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, offer a range of total exosomes isolation kits, which offer reagents for cell culture media, serum, plasma, urine, and other body fluids, such as cerebrospinal fluid, ascetic fluid, amniotic fluid, milk, and saliva, among others.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period

The North American region holds one of the largest shares in the exosomes market, owing to better healthcare infrastructure, effective government policies, a huge base of multinational companies, and high awareness among people about diagnostics and healthcare. A large number of government-funded research studies have been conducted, regarding the role of drugs using exosomes in several kinds of cancers, such as melanoma, breast cancer, lung cancer, and pancreatic cancer, among others. Companies, like Merck and Exosome Diagnostic, have sponsored and collaborated with several universities, such as Yale Univeristy and Micihigan State University, to conduct clinical trials in the United States. Furthermore, these ventures are very well supported by government funding. The studies were mostly conducted for neoplasm.

Detailed TOC of Exosomes Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Exosomes Isolation and Analytical Procedures

4.2.3 Growth in Government Initiatives and Funding for Exosome Research

4.2.4 Increasing Advanced Applications of Exosomes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Requirement for Approval and Commercialization of Exosome Products

4.3.2 Technical Difficulties with the Implementation and Usage of Exosomes

4.3.3 Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Isolation Method

5.1.1 Ultracentrifugation

5.1.2 Immunocapture on Beads

5.1.3 Precipitation

5.1.4 Filtration

5.1.5 Other Isolation Methods

5.2 Downstream Analysis

5.2.1 Cell Surface Marker Analysis through Flow Cytometry

5.2.2 Protein Analysis by Blotting and ELISA

5.2.3 RNA Analysis by NGS and PCR

5.2.4 Other Downstream Analyses

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Diagnostics

5.3.2 Therapeutics

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

6.1.2 Diagenode Inc.

6.1.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.4 Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics Inc.

6.1.5 Lonza

6.1.6 MBL International

6.1.7 Miltenyi Biotec

6.1.8 Novus Biologicals

6.1.9 Qiagen

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

