Eyewear Market 2020 – 2024 | Prominent Players, Business Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Global Prospect by Future Growth Analysis

The eyewear market includes products, such as spectacles, sunglasses, contact lenses, and other protective eyewear that comprises of different lens materials. Also, the scope of the study includes specific to end user men, women, and unisex eyewear and by sales channel as online and offline retail stores.

Eyewear market covers the outlook for overall market status, size and share. The report provides complete coverage on major industry drivers, restraints, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Eyewear market report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor in the market.

Demands from the Geriatric Population and Rise in the Number of Optical Deficiencies

The eyewear industry is propelled by the growing demands for corrective and prescription-based spectacles, especially from the geriatric population – several clinical studies found a strong linkage between ageing and increased risk of developing certain eye diseases leading to low vision. Visual impairment disproportionately affects the elderly. With advancing age, the normal function of eye tissues decrease and there is an increased incidence of ocular pathology. The high prevalence rate of diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, owing to the lifestyle conditions are further known to aggravate the rates of blindness and visual impairment. The accelerating degradation of eyes is boosting the market sentiments of the eyewear products.

Asia-Pacific is Likely to Experience the Highest Growth Rate

A paradigm shift has been observed in the Asia-Pacific region where the consumer perception for eyewear is changing from function to fashion. Attributed to the growing economy and increasing purchasing power, the consumers in the region are buying eyewear as a fashion statement as well. By country, China emerges as the world’s leading manufacturer of spectacles along with the largest potential consumer base. They also have the highest population rate with myopia, which suggests a huge potential for the spectacles market. Some of the major players in the market are Luxottica, Johnson and Johnson, Hoya Corp, and others who are competing on the basis of the number of in-house and licensed brands, price range, product variants of each brand, type of glasses, and other parameters.

Detailed TOC of Eyewear Market Report Are:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 Market Overview

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Sunglasses and Frames

5.1.2 Contact Lenses

5.1.3 Corrective Glasses

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Men

5.2.2 Women

5.2.3 Unisex

5.3 By Distribution Channel

5.3.1 Offline Channel

5.3.2 Online Channel

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.1.4 Rest of North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Spain

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 Germany

5.4.2.4 France

5.4.2.5 Italy

5.4.2.6 Russia

5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 South Africa

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Share Analysis

6.2 Most Active Companies

6.3 Most Adopted Strategy

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Fielmann AG

6.4.2 Safilo Group SpA

6.4.3 Luxottica Group SpA

6.4.4 Essilor International S.A.

6.4.5 The Cooper Companies Inc.

6.4.6 De Rigo Vision S.p.A.

6.4.7 Carl Zeiss AG

6.4.8 Charmant Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

